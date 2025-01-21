Big-Time Slugger Ortiz Returns to Monarchs

January 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' hardest hitter is coming back. 26-year-old slugger Jhailyn Ortiz is returning to the club for 2025.

The former Phillies top prospect earned an eye-popping .342 batting average and .935 OPS over 21 games with Kansas City in 2024. An impressive 91 mph average exit velocity fueled that production.

"I think Jhailyn Ortiz is going to be a great signing for us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "I really feel he had an 'it' factor for us last season. He was impactful on and off the field, in the clubhouse. I know we only had him for a little bit of time, but I felt that there was something special with him."

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on Friday, May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Ortiz signed with the Monarchs before the 2024 season began, but didn't debut with the club until August 10 due to visa issues.

The corner outfielder and first baseman made an immediate impact with the Monarchs, blasting four home runs and driving in 12 over his 21-game stint with the team.

Born in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, Ortiz arrives in Kansas City after seven seasons in the Phillies' system, two of which netted league All-Star honors. He also played in big-league spring training for four straight seasons, most recently in 2023.

A top international signing, Ortiz was ranked the Phillies' No. 7 prospect in 2018 by Baseball America.

Ortiz split 2023 between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He posted a .381 on-base percentage and .862 OPS in 32 Triple-A games that season.

Ortiz is the eighth player and seventh position player to sign with the Monarchs for 2025. He's one of three returning players from last season, including shortstop Josh Bissonette and closer Jeff Hakanson.

For more on the Monarchs, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.