Birds Blanked by RedHawks on Opening Night
May 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries were shutout by Fargo-Moorhead 2-0 on Friday to open the 2025 season.
An RBI double in the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie and the RedHawks added a two-out, run-scoring single in the seventh. Sioux Falls left four runners in scoring position over the final three innings.
Peter Zimmermann finished 3-4 in his Canaries debut, accounting for three of the team's five hits. Tanner Brown allowed a run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five.
The Birds are now 0-1 and look to even the series when the two teams meet Saturday at 6:00pm.
