Lincoln Drops Season Opener

May 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City, Kansas- The Lincoln Saltdogs began the 2025 season, Friday night at Legends Field, however dropped an 8-1 contest to the Kansas City Monarchs, in American Association West Division action. Three Monarch home runs turned out to be result of all eight Kansas City runs.

In the bottom of the second, Kansas City's Isiah Gilliam led off with a walk, against Lincoln starter Karan Patel. The next batter, Robbie Glendinning hit a 3-1 pitch over the left-center field fence, for a two-run home run, to put the Monarchs ahead, 2-0.

Kansas City scored two more runs in the sixth, in similar fashion. Facing Lincoln reliever Johnny Blake, Kansas City's Josh Bissonette led off with a double. Two batters later, Peyton Holt hit a two-run home run off Blake, to make it a 4-0 Monarch lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kansas City plated four more runs. Against Saltdogs reliever, Dylan Beck, Holt led off with a single. Two batters later, Alvaro Gonzalez doubled, to put runners at second and third. Jorge Bonafacio walked, to load the bases. The next batter, Gilliam, hit a Beck 0-1 pitch over the left field wall for a grand-slam home run, to make it an 8-0 Monarch lead.

Lincoln prevented the shutout in the top of the ninth. Facing Monarch reliever Jake Brentz, Lincoln's Jack Dragum led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Spencer Henson singled, to put runners at first and third. Then, Connor Denning singled, driving in Dragum, to make it 8-1. However, the threat ended when Brentz got Rolando Espinosa to hit into a ground-out double play, to end the game.

Kansas City scored eight runs off seven hits with no errors. Lincoln scored one run with four hits and committed one error. Julian Garcia (1-0) earned the win for Kansas City, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up no runs off one hit and struck out seven batters. Blake Goldsberry pitched 2.0 innings, struck out one and walked one. Tyler McKay pitched 1.0 inning and walked one. Jake Brentz worked 1.0 inning, giving up one run off three hits.

Lincoln's Karan Patel (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two runs off two hits, struck out two, walked five and gave up one home run. Johnny Blake pitched 3.1 innings, giving up two runs off two hits, struck out three, walked two and have up the two-run home run to Holt. Dutch Landis pitched 1.0 inning and walked two. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, gave up four runs off three hits, walked one, and gave up the grand-slam home run to Gilliam.

Offensively for Lincoln, Isiah Gilliam was 1-for-3 with a grand-slam home run. Robbie Glendinning was 1-3 with a two-run home run and Peyton Holt was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run.

For Lincoln, Jack Dragum was 2-for-4. Connor Denning was 1-for4 with a rbi.

The Saltdogs (0-1) will try to even up the three-game series with Kansas City (1-0), Saturday night. First pitch at Legends Field will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with Rich Ray on the call, and coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. Video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.







