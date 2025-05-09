Monarchs Power Past Saltdogs on Opening Night

May 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs gave their 4,475 fans a perfect Opening Night.

The Monarchs stormed past the Lincoln Saltdogs to an 8-1 victory to open up 2025. Home runs from Robbie Glendinning, Peyton Holt and Isiah Gilliam sent the Legends Field crowd into a frenzy.

Kansas City's pitching dominated, led by 2024's ace of staff. Julian Garcia (1-0) dazzled with seven strikeouts in 5.0 scoreless innings.

Holt's two-run home run in the sixth inning was a moment he would never forget. The former Arkansas Razorback was part of Kansas City's open tryout roughly two weeks ago.

Friday night was near perfection; two hits, two driven in and some fantastic defense at third base.

Holt gave the Monarchs (1-0) breathing room in the middle innings. The third baseman muscled a blast into the Kansas City Kansas Community College bullpen to give KC a 4-0 lead.

Isiah Gilliam rounded out the night with an opposite field grand slam. The returning Monarch boomed his first home run of the season on top of the Home Run Patio wall.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs continue their series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Two former MLB pitchers will get the start; Jair Jurrjens for Lincoln and Ashton Goudeau for Kansas City. Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

