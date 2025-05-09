RailCats Drop Opening Day Matchup 5-4

May 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Franklin, WI) After over 200+ days the Gary SouthShore RailCats played their first game of the 2025 season on the road against the East Divisional foe, the Milwaukee Milkmen.

In the second inning the RailCats scored their first home run from one swing of the bat. Baron Radcliff took a pitch from Frankie Bartow over the center field wall for a the first home run of the new season, Delvin Perez responded with his own home run in the bottom of the same inning.

Fast forward to third and after some hits from Jake Hoover and Elvis Peralta and good baserunning, Jake Allgeyer hit a sac fly to drive in Hoover. Joe Suozzi added one more with an RBI single into shallow center.

Milwaukee started a rally in the fourth after an error by the 'Cats. Perez cracked a double into right center to bring around Jaylin Davis, and Willie Escala beat the shift to tie the game at three. The Milkmen took the lead in the sixth due to a wild pitch from Jaykob Acosta.

The RailCats got a single and a walk from Olivier Basabe and Jose Contreras to open up the eighth inning. Cooper Edwards laid down a bunt and throw got away from Santiago to bring in Basabe to tie the game. With the bases loaded and no outs, Aarom Mishoulam got a strikeout, a line out, and a ground out to keep the game tied.

Scott Ota led off the next inning with a double and got to third after a wild pitch. Perez would drive in his third run with a sacrifice fly and win the game 5-4 for Milwaukee. The two clubs will meet up again tomorrow with two left-handers, Chris Erwin and Jhordany Mezquita facing off for the middle matchup. The first pitch is at 6:00 PM.

The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/







American Association Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.