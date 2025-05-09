Three Players Join Saltdogs as Season Opens Tonight

May 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the addition of Jake Ortega, Derek Maiben and Matt Mullenbach to the 2025 roster.

A product of Cal-State Bakersfield, Jake Ortega was drafted by the New York Mets in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. With a quick release behind the plate, Ortega has thrown out over thirty percent of would-be base stealers. Ortega last played for the Sioux City Explorers, in the American Association, in 2024.

A consistent batter, Derek Maiben has hit over .300 in two minor league seasons. A product of Western Oregon University, Maiben comes to Lincoln after playing for the Chicago Dogs, in the American Association, last season.

After playing four years in college at Lincoln Memorial, Matt Mullenbach caught on in the Mets and Twins organizations, reaching Triple-A, St. Paul. He has spent the last two seasons in the American Association with Lake Country, before arriving in Lincoln, via a trade. During his minor league career, he has accumulated seven saves and 125 strikeouts, over four seasons.

Lincoln begins the 2025 American Association season tonight, when they travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. The Saltdogs home-opener is Friday, May 16th at 7:05 p.m., versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Lincoln fans may purchase single game tickets for the 2025 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2025 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.