Kyle Crigger, RedHawks' Bullpen Lead the Way in Season-Opening Win

May 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Jake Dykhoff

FARGO - Kyle Crigger threw six scoreless innings in his RedHawks debut and the bullpen combined to keep the shutout going in a 2-0 win Friday night before 3,533 fans at Newman Outdoor Field for the 2025 RedHawks season opener.

Crigger struck out four, allowed only four hits and worked quickly in a stellar outing on the mound to pick up the win. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog spent the last three seasons in the Miami Marlins system, including 31 appearances split between Double-A and High-A last year.

Parker Harm, Jake Dykhoff, Garrett Alexander, Kyle Johnston and Alex DuBord combined to allow only one hit over the final three innings, with DuBord striking out two in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

An RBI double in the sixth by Robert Perez Jr. scored Dillon Thomas after the right-fielder stole second to get in scoring position, then Alec Olund knocked in a run in the seventh with an RBI single to extend Fargo-Moorhead's lead to 2-0.

Olund and Sioux Falls' Peter Zimmermann were the only players in the game with multiple hits.

Tanner Brown received the loss for the Canaries after allowing one run in 5.2 innings of work.

The RedHawks (1-0) will continue a three-game series with the Canaries (0-1) on Saturday in Fargo. The first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a free RedHawks t-shirt thanks to Magnifi Financial. Plus, fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to contribute towards a Magnifi "Pack The Jeep" food drive benefiting Churches United.

