Canaries' Offensive Explosion Secures First Win of 2025

May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored their most runs in a road contest since August 6, 2022 on Saturday, downing Fargo-Moorhead 14-9 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks grabbed a 2-0 lead after two innings but the Birds scored six times in the third and never looked back. Calvin Estrada tied the game with a two-run single before Peter Zimmermann put Sioux Falls in front for good with an RBI base hit. Josh Rehwaldt added a three-run homerun before Fargo-Moorhead could escape the jam.

Drew Mount drove in another run with a single in the top of the fourth and Hunter Clanin tacked on an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth. The RedHawks scored three times in the bottom half to get within 8-5 but the Canaries responded with three runs in the sixth as Mount and Jabari Henry each produced RBI singles and Zimmermann added a sacrifice groundout.

Each team homered in their half of the seventh inning; Ernny Ordonez belted a two-run blast before the RedHawks answered with a solo shot. Estrada stretched Sioux Falls' lead to 14-6 with an RBI double in the top of the eighth. Fargo-Moorhead scored twice in the bottom half and added another run in the ninth but could get no closer.

Estrada and Rehwaldt each finished with three hits and three RBI while Ordonez went 3-5 and drove in two. Cade Torgerson tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

The Canaries are now 1-1 and will wrap up the three-game series Sunday at 1:00pm.







