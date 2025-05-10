RailCats Fall in Pitching Matchup in 3-1

May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Franklin, WI) The RailCats returned to Franklin Field for game two against the Milwaukee Milkmen in the opening season of the 2025 season. With Milwaukee taking the first game 5-4 the 'Cats looked to even the series the force a rubber match for Sunday's matchup.

Chris Erwin started the game for the RailCats and after a couple of walks to Chase Estep and Delvin Perez. Former Giant and Red Sock Jaylin Davis pulled it through the left side for his first hit and RBI of the season.

Milwaukee came up in the 2nd and with a runner on second, Estep singled into center and the ball got away from Yosy Galan in center to allow Estep to score for a little league home run. Milkmen led 3-0 after the misplay.

Erwin settled in after and went on to pitch 4.2 innings, strike out seven and retired nine batters in a row before exiting for the bullpen. Jonathan Martinez came in after struck out Erik Ostberg for his professional punch out.

Jhordany Mezquita pitched six innings for the Milkmen, allowed just two hits and recorded three strikeouts. Tanaj Thomas came in the seventh and on the first pitch he threw, LG Castillo ambushed him and sent it for a long home to left field to cut the lead to two.

The RailCats got runners on in the eighth and the ninth but couldn't generate any offense and dropped the game and series 3-1 on Saturday night. Gary starts the season 0-2 and will look to salvage a game tomorrow at 1:00. Peyton Long will start on the mound against former Miami Marlins and New York Yankees farmhand Matt Givin.







American Association Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.