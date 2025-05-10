Cougars Shut out Explorers for First Win

May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - After losing the first two games of the series, the Kane County Cougars shut down the Sioux City Explorers in a 2-0 victory to earn their first victory of the season on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (1-2) dominated on the mound tonight shutting out the Explorers and striking out 12 hitters along the way. In his first start of the season, Chris Mazza dominated with five scoreless innings and six strikeouts. After that, Jake Gozzo (1-0) and Logan Nissen controlled the middle innings combining for three more strikeouts. In the ninth inning, Tyler Beardsley struck out the side and claimed his first save of the season, clinching the Cougars first win in the process.

Offensively, all of the Cougars scoring came in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs, Todd Lott stepped up against Sioux City starter Zach Willeman (0-1) and singled up the middle. Josh Allen then hit a hard grounder that was fielded by Explorers' second baseman Zac Vooletich, but a bad throw to first that went out of play advanced Allen and Lott to second and third. Claudio Finol then hit a ground ball to first that was mishandled by Torin Montgomery. Finol was able to beat Montgomery to first base, and both Lott and Allen scored on the play to score the only two runs of the game.

Once the Cougars claimed the lead, the bullpen shut it down the rest of the way. Across the series, Cougars pitching combined for 35 strikeouts in three games against the Explorers.

Following on an off day, the Cougars begin a new series on Monday, May 12th with the Fargo-Morehead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field. After the series in Fargo, the Cougars return to Northwestern Medicine Field on Friday, May 16th for three games against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The homestand will feature fireworks nights on Friday and Saturday, with an appearance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act on Saturday, May 17th.







