DockHounds Win Opening Night Thriller

Rosemont, Ill. - In a thriller to open the 2025 season, the Lake Country DockHounds snatched their first opening day victory from the Chicago Dogs with a 5-4 comeback win after being down to their last out.

A Brian Rey two-run home run broke the 1-1 tie in the fourth inning, pulling Lake Country back in front right after Chicago tied the game. The 3-1 score held until the eighth inning, despite Lake Country loading the bases with three walks and nobody out in the sixth inning.

After the Dogs walked three times, Jacob Teter tied the game with two outs in the eighth by sneaking a ground ball through the right side. Then, a dropped third strike allowed the go-ahead run to scamper home.

Four outs away from victory, Lake Country was suddenly down to its last three outs. Aaron Hill, who was 0-3 with three strikeouts, singled to lead off the ninth as the tying run before stealing second to work into scoring position. Then, with two outs, Luis Aviles broke out of his 0-4 to tie the game with a single to left. On the next pitch, 0-4 Demetrus Sims split the left-center field gap and let Aviles round the bases to propel Lake Country in front.

"I take things one pitch at a time," Sims said. "I got the pitch I was looking for and did my thing."

Eric Torres, Lake Country's third left-handed reliever of the night, struck out two and shut the door on the Dogs. Brett Conine struck out five in five innings while allowing only one run. Logan Berrier and Will Sandy then followed by posting zeros out of the bullpen.

The DockHounds will get right back to it Saturday night at Impact Field with a 6:00 first pitch and former major leaguer Jacob Nix on the mound.







