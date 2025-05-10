X's Drop Series Finale

May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







GENEVA, IL - After already winning the series, the Sioux City Explorers (2-1) were on a mission on Saturday to sweep the 2024 American Association champion Kane County Cougars (1-2) in the opening series, but it wasn't meant to be. The lack of offense caught up with the X's, and two crucial errors cost them in the sixth inning as they dropped the series finale 2-0.

The night started inauspiciously as D'Shawn Knowles led off the game with a line drive down the right field line for a base hit, but Knowles got greedy. The Bahamian speedster tried his luck, looking to stretch the single into a double, but he ran himself out.

That frame, much like the next several, would be scoreless. Zach Willeman (0-1) got the ball for the X's, marking the second time in this young season's three games that the Explorers started a pitcher who hadn't done so in multiple years.

Willeman's last start came in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Single-A affiliate, the Great Lakes Loons. After that start, Willeman would pitch in 208 consecutive professional relief appearances.

Former New York Met, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Ray Chris Mazza toed the rubber for the Cougars, and the 35-year-old right-hander was as effective as ever. Coming off an injury that kept him out of action in 2024, the former 27th-round pick of the Minnesota Twins tossed five shutout innings, scattering three hits, striking out six, and walking just one.

Jake Gozzo (1-0) relieved Mazza and tossed two scoreless frames. The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the sixth, and that's when Kane County made their move.

Nick Dalesandro led off with a single, but it was quickly erased when Armond Upshaw bounced too short for a 6-4-3 twin killing. It looked like Willeman was in for another scoreless frame, sending his team to the game's final third, knotted at nothing.

Todd Lott singled to center, and Josh Allen, who had fumbled two potentially game-winning opportunities in the final innings of the first two games of this series, came to the plate. Allen sent a dribbler up the middle, gloved by the second baseman Zac Vooletich. The former Texas Tech Red Raider set his feet, threw from the other side of second base, and delivered a throw that short-hopped Torin Montgomery at first base.

The play was ruled an error, and it set up a runners-at-second and third with a two-outs situation for Claudio Finol. Before Finol's at-bat, Sioux City pitching coach Bobby Post headed to the mound to calm down both his pitcher and his defense.

Finol poked one to first base, and Montgomery booted it. The former Missouri Tiger stayed with the play, but his throw to Willeman, who was covering first base, was high and wide, and the runner was safe.

Both Lott and Allen, who had hustled hard around third coming from second base, scored on the play, and Kane County took a 2-0 lead. That marked the first time all season that Sioux City had trailed at any point.

Willeman got out of the inning, but those two unearned runs proved to be the difference in the game. After Mazza left the game in the fifth, the X's only hit was Emilio Corona's double in the seventh. Sioux City's four hits bring their season total to just ten.

The Explorers went quietly into the chilly Kane County night, as the Cougars' bullpen retired 12 of the last 13 batters they faced.

The Explorers have off on Sunday, but on Monday, they begin a 4-game series, staying on the road facing the Chicago Dogs. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. Following the road trip, the club will come home to celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV







American Association Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.