RedHawks Drop Game 2 to Sioux Falls
May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Peter Brookshaw went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and Alexfri Planez homered Saturday night for the RedHawks in a 14-9 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Fargo-Moorhead took the first lead on a two-run single by Brookshaw in the second inning, but eight straight runs for the Canaries pushed them back in front.
Sioux Falls scored at least one run in six straight innings between the third and eighth.
Colten Davis picked up the loss in his first start of the year. He threw five innings, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits.
The RedHawks committed three errors in the loss.
Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will wrap up their season-opening three-game series with a Mother's Day rubber game at Newman Outdoor Field Sunday at 1 p.m.
The first 500 moms will receive a free Stella Rosa canned wine or large soda. Plus, fans can play catch with mom on the field after the game and enjoy organ music from the Red River Theatre Organ Society all game long.
