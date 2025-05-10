Timely Hitting Leads Goldeyes to First Win of Young Season

May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







CLEBURNE, TX - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (1-1) won their first game of the 2025 season Friday evening with a 6-4 decision over the Cleburne Railroaders at La Moderna Field.

On what was another cooler spring evening in Texas, the Goldeyes fell behind the Railroaders (1-1) midway through the contest. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dustin Peterson (3) singled off Goldeyes starter JJ Echevarría scoring Andrés Sosa from second base and giving Cleburne a 1-0 lead. In the same frame, Kyle Martin (2) hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Cooper Weiss from third to take a 2-0 lead.

Echevarría would not finish the fifth, and lasted 4.2 innings during which he surrendered six hits, two runs (both earned), and three walks. He struck out four.

Winnipeg would answer in the top of the sixth. Railroaders starter Blair Henley loaded the bases and gave way to reliever Austin Faith, who walked Evan Alexander (1) as the Goldeyes reduced the deficit to 2-1. Tanner O' Tremba stepped to the plate with one out and found the turf in left-centre field scoring Max Murphy and Matthew Warkentin to take the lead. Alexander would hustle his way around the bases scoring from first to put the Goldeyes up 4-2.

The Goldeyes would add to their lead in the top of the seventh inning on two-run double by Ray-Patrick Didder scoring Jacob Robson and Ramón Bramasco to put the Goldeyes up 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Derrick Cherry (W, 1-0) allowed a two-run home run to Martin (5) to get the Railroaders back within striking distance. Cherry went 1.2 innings and gave up just two hits.

Coming out of retirement for Winnipeg, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Zac Reininger came in to put out the fire and earn a hold going 1.2 innings without giving up a baserunner and striking out three.

The Goldeyes called on veteran southpaw Tasker Strobel (S, 1) to work a scoreless ninth inning.

Blair Henley (L, 0-1) took the loss in his first start of the season. The right hander went 5.1 innings, giving up three hits, three runs (all earned), walking three and striking out six.

The series continues Saturday evening at 7:06 in Cleburne. Lefty Mitchell Lambson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Goldeyes the Goldeyes while Cleburne will send right-hander Mike Shawaryn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill. The pregame show will be live on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.