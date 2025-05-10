DockHounds Score 10; Take First Series of '25

May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - Ten runs in the middle innings propelled the Lake Country DockHounds to a series-clinching, 10-1 win over the Chicago Dogs.

When the bats started quiet, Jacob Nix dominated the Dogs, fanning five in six shutout innings. For Nix, it had been a long road back. 22 months after his last outing in Japan, Nix was efficient and commanded the strike zone.

"They were swinging and missing at my fast ball," Nix said. "It felt great to dust off the cobwebs and get after it."

It was also his first outing in the United States since he was rehabbing in 2019. Lake Country starters covered 11 innings allowing just one run to open the season.

Brian Rey continued his hot start with four runs batted in on three hits, including a double. Robbie Tenerowicz doubled twice, and Joe Gray brought home three on two hits and reached three times. All nine DockHounds starters found their way on base.

Lake Country has only swept one road series in its first three seasons. Chris Jefferson gets the ball with a chance to get that in opening series.







American Association Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.