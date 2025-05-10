Monarchs' Quick Start Too Much for Saltdogs

May 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City, Kansas- Just like Friday night, the Kansas City Monarchs produced, via the long ball, leading to a 9-3 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs, Saturday night, at Legends Field. Kansas City scored nine runs off eleven hits and committed one error. Lincoln scored three runs off eleven hits and committed one error.

The Monarchs hit three home runs over the first two innings, and led 9-0 after four innings, before Lincoln plated three in the sixth. However, that would be all the scoring for the evening as the Saltdogs drop the series to Kansas City and will try to salvage the final game of the three-game set, Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City (2-0) got things going in the bottom of the first. Alvaro Gonzalez singled with one out, then stole second base. Two batters later, Isiah Gilliam hit a two-run home run off Lincoln starter, Jair Jurrgens, to put the Monarchs ahead, 2-0.

In the second, Kansas City sent eleven batters to the plate and scored six runs. With one out, Josh Bissonette singled. Jaylen Williams followed with a single of his own, to put runners at the corners. Then, a Jurrgens wild pitch scored Bissonette, to make it 3-0. Peyton Holt drew a walk and Ross Adolph singled, to load the bases. Two batters later, Jorge Bonifacio hit a grand slam home run off of Jurrgens to make it 7-0. The next batter, Gilliam, homered again, his second of the night, and third of the series, to put the Monarchs ahead, 8-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Gilliam started the Kansas City inning with a double. Three batters later, Josh Bissonette delivered a rbi single, scoring Gilliam to make it 9-0, Kansas City.

Lincoln (0-2) scored all its runs in the top of the sixth. Facing Kansas City reliever, Connor Holden, the Saltdogs' Spencer Henson hit a solo homerun, into the Lincoln bullpen, to make the score, 9-1. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa singled, then Derek Maiben and Kyle Battle did the same. Battle's hit scored Espinosa to make it 9-2. The next batter, Matt Phipps, singled, scoring Maiben, to make it a 9-3 game, however, that is as close as the Saltdogs would get.

In the top of the ninth, Kansas City reliever Sean Rackoski gave up a one-out single to Yusniel Diaz, but would retire Henson and Connor Denning, to end the game.

Kansas City starter Ashton Goudeau (1-0) earned the win. He pitched 5.0 innings, gave up no runs off four hits, struck out four, and walked two batters. Connor Holden pitched 0.2 innings, giving up three runs off five hits. Leam Mendez pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit, struck out two and walked one. Jeff Hakanson worked 1.1 innings, struck out two and walked one. Sean Rackoski pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Lincoln starter Jair Jurrjens (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 1.2 innings, giving up eight runs off seven hits, struck out two and walked two. Nate Blain pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one run off two hits, struck out two and walked one. Zach Murray worked 3.0 innings of relief, giving up two hits, struck out seven and walked one. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning and walked one.

Offensively for Kansas City, Ross Adolph was 2-for-5. Jorge Bonifacio was 1-for-4 with a grand slam home run. Isiah Gilliam was 4-for-5 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Josh Bissonette went 2-for-4 with a rbi.

For Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr., was 2-for-5. Spencer Henson was 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Derek Maiben went 2-for-4. Kyle Battle was 1-for-3 with a rbi, and Matt Phipps was 1-for-3 and drove in one run.

The two teams will play the final game of the three-game series, Sunday afternoon at Legends Field. First pitch will be 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with Rich Ray on the call, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also stream live at: www.aa.baseball.tv.

The Saltdogs will play their home opener, Friday night, May 16 th, when they host the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. It will be Fireworks & FREE T-Shirt Friday, sponsored by Abante Marketing and Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. Fans can receive replica t-shirts of their favorite Saltdogs players, which will be thrown into the crowd during the game. Also, after the contest will be a fireworks extravaganza. For tickets, promotional information and much more, visit: www.saltdogs.com.







