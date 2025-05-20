Opening Homestand Continues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers season opening homestand continues tonight at Lewis and Clark Park with game one of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats. The Explorers are off to a 6-4 start and look to stay on a roll with the first of two visits to Siouxland by the RailCats. The three-game series begins tonight at 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The Explorers have some great deals for our fans, and we look forward to having you out!

Explorers Opponent

The Gary SouthShore Railcats, May 20-22

Tuesday, May 20-7:05 p.m.

TRIVIA TUESDAYS - Come test your knowledge against other Explorers fans on our first Trivia Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 21-7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, May 22-7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products. Presented by Pub 52.

Following the series, the Explorers will welcome another big rival in the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to close out the opening nine-game homestand Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

