The Ultimate Taylor Swift Experience Is Coming to Sioux Falls

May 20, 2025

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







After the conclusion of Taylor Swift's historic world tour, the world's largest Taylor Swift DJ is bringing his electrifying party to Sioux Falls, SD! Join DJ Swiftie, known for his unmatched passion and energy in bringing Swifties together, as he delivers his one-of-a-kind version of the iconic tour on September 27th. This is a night you won't want to miss!

Expect an unforgettable experience filled with Taylor's biggest hits, remixes, and all the magic that makes being a Swiftie so special. It's the ultimate celebration of Taylor's music, and DJ Swiftie is ready to turn it up!

Event Details:

- Date: September 27th

- Gates Open: 5:00PM VIP | 5:30PM GA

- Show: 6:30-8:30PM

Ticket Options:

- General Admission: Starting at $24

- VIP Tickets: $36 with exclusive perks:

o Early Entry

o Field Access

o Lanyard

o One (1) Free Beverage

- Suites: Call 605-336-6060 for more information and to reserve yours today!

o Luxury Indoor Amenities

o Air-Conditioned Indoor Seating

o Private Outdoor Viewing Porch

Get ready for a night filled with Taylor's iconic music, fun surprises, and an unforgettable Swiftie celebration. Whether you're in the VIP section or general admission, this is going to be an unforgettable night with fellow Swifties. See you on September 27th!







