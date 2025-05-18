Hart, Rehwaldt Homer in Rubber Match Victory

May 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries smacked three homeruns and secured a winning homestand with an 11-4 victory over Chicago on Sunday.

The Dogs got a run in the opening inning before Calvin Estrada doubled to start the bottom half and scored on a Josh Rehwaldt single. Mike Hart followed with a three-run homerun to put the Birds in front for good.

Rehwaldt crushed a three-run shot of his own in the second inning and Hunter Clanin added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth. Trevor Achenbach drilled a solo homerun in the fifth to push Sioux Falls' lead to 9-1 before Chicago responded with three unanswered runs over the next two innings.

Rehwaldt scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth before Hart brought in Peter Zimmermann on a sacrifice groundout to cap the scoring.

Rehwaldt finished 4-5 while he and Hart each drove in four. Brendan Knoll allowed an earned run over six innings to earn his first American Association win. The Canaries scored 41 runs on 47 hits over the three-game series. The Birds are now 5-4 and open a seven-game roadtrip Tuesday at Lake Country.







