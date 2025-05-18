Cougars Earn First Series Win Behind Strong Pitching

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars won their second straight game against the Milwaukee Milkmen producing on both offense and defense in a 5-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Cougars (3-6) pitcher Konnor Ash (1-1) had another strong outing against the Milkmen (4-4) tossing 5 innings and only allowing one run while striking out seven to secure his first win of the season. The bullpen continued their strong start to the season as Jake Gozzo, Jordan Martinson, Logan Nissen, and Tyler Beardsley all combined for no earned runs, and struck out six along the way. The Cougars pitching staff as a whole, combined for thirteen strikeouts, and allowed only one earned run.

On the offensive side, the scoring for Kane County started early and often against Milwaukee starter Matt Givin (1-1). Todd Lott picked up his fourth RBI and twelfth hit of the season when he doubled in Nick Dalesandro to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Then, in the fourth inning after the Milkmen tied the game in the third, Josh Allen snuck a ball between third and short to score Dalesandro for the second time, and regain the lead for the Cougars at 2-1.

Two innings later in the bottom of the sixth, Lott reached third base after being hit by a pitch, and advancing twice on back-to-back wild pitches. Claudio Finol then blooped a single to score Lott, and stretch the Cougars lead to 3-1. One inning later, the Cougars stretched the lead to 4-1 on an RBI groundout by Armond Upshaw. In the eighth, Finol scored Lott again after a hard hit ground ball back up the middle brought Lott in from second, and secured the final score for the Cougars of 5-1. Beardsley tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth to close out the series victory.

After a day off on Monday, the Cougars will travel to Cleburne to start a six-game series against the Railroaders on Tuesday, May 20th at La Moderna Field. The Cougars will return to Northwestern Medicine Field on Wednesday, May 28th for a double-header against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







