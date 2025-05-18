'Hounds Take 2 over RedHawks; 3 Straight Series Wins

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Sunday afternoon saw another victory in true Lake Country DockHounds fashion with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to take the rubber match and their third-straight series to start the 2025 campaign.

Daunte Stuart led the way with a three-hit performance including a double to right and two singles up the middle. He was an equal threat on the bases; after his 7th-inning base knock, he stole second base and advanced to third on a bad throw before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch that squirted by the RedHawk catcher.

"If I can get a low line drive right back up the middle, I know I hit it square and did my job," said Stuart. "And on the bases, I'm trying to be a threat and rack up as many bags as possible. I saw it kick away from [Fernandez] and trusted my speed. I love being aggressive."

Luke Roskam slugged his first DockHound home run in the second inning to right field and both Luis Aviles Jr. and Aaron Hill manufactured offense by stealing bases.

Chris Jefferson started on the mound but exited midway through the third inning with a blister. His final stat line included both RedHawk runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks to pair with a strikeout.

Connor Fenlong was the first of a string of relievers tasked with carrying Lake Country through the rest of the ballgame. He was solid with three scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and a walk with a strikeout.

JT Moeller, Robert Gsellman, Jake Cantleburry and Eric Torres each added a scoreless inning of work to their season lines, highlighted by a 1-2-3 inning from Cantleberry via three strikeouts. Moeller struck out two more batters and Torres secured the eighth punchout of the afternoon for the DockHounds.

The bullpen has allowed just one run over the last 21 innings of work dating back. Lake Country out-hit Fargo-Moorhead seven to six and climbs to 6-2, a half-game back of Cleburne for possession of first place in the East Division, and Fargo-Moorhead drops to 6-3, a half-game back of Kansas City in the West.







