Bourassa Dominant in Win over Lincoln

May 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - Landen Bourassa (1-1) delivered the pitching performance of the American Association season thus far as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-6) defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 5-0 at Haymarket Park Sunday afternoon.

Bourassa twirled a five-hit shutout in which he struck out seven and did not walk a batter. It was the first shutout and fifth complete game of his professional career. The Lethbridge, Alberta native needed just 98 pitches to accomplish the feat.

Offensively, the Goldeyes opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when second baseman Keshawn Lynch doubled into the left field corner to bring centre fielder Jacob Robson around. Winnipeg went up 2-0 two batters later on a single to right-centre by shortstop Andy Armstrong.

Lincoln (2-7) mounted their only serious threat of the day in their half of the third when catcher Parker Stroh's two-out single to left field was followed by a double to right by right fielder Danny Bautista Jr. However, Bourassa got the next batter, designated hitter Jack Dragum, to ground out to Armstrong to end the frame.

Left fielder Tanner O'Tremba doubled the Goldeyes' lead in the fifth inning with a base hit to right-centre field that brought designated hitter Jake Guenther and right fielder Max Murphy into the plate to make the score 4-0.

Winnipeg added another run in the sixth when Murphy lined a single to shallow centre that allowed third baseman Ramón Bramasco to trot home with the game's final run. Murphy and O'Tremba are tied for the team lead with ten runs batted in each.

Saltdogs starter Greg Loukinen (0-1) was lifted in the fifth after giving up four runs - three earned - on nine hits.

Their season-opening ten-game road trip complete, the Goldeyes will now journey home to Winnipeg for their 2025 Home Opener scheduled for Tuesday at Blue Cross Park. The club has not seen their home ballpark since April 30, when they departed for Fargo, North Dakota to begin the preseason schedule.

Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Milkmen will get underway at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Righty JJ Echevarría (0-1, 8.10 ERA) will start for Winnipeg against his former club, while Milwaukee is expected to send Davis Welch (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound.

Trevor Curl will have all the action on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

