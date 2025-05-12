Goldeyes' Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders (3-1) hung on to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-5 at La Moderna Field Sunday evening.

Cleburne opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a single to right field by right fielder Steven Rivas that drove in first baseman Kyle Martin.

The Goldeyes (1-3) promptly tied the contest in their next at-bat when catcher Gustavo Sosa punched a ground ball through the left side of the infield to bring in right fielder Max Murphy and make the score 1-1.

The game remained deadlocked until the top of the fifth inning when Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead. Third baseman Ramón Bramasco smacked a double to the gap in right-centre field that scored centre fielder Jacob Robson all the way from first base.

The Railroaders scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to move in front 4-2. First, shortstop Cooper Weiss hit a broken-bat single to right-centre field that brought in Rivas and designated hitter Anthony Brocato. Centre fielder Korry Howell then scampered home on a wild pitch to give Cleburne a two-run cushion.

Two more runs came in for Cleburne in the seventh when Brocato doubled into the left field corner. Martin and left fielder Aaron Altherr scored to make it 6-2.

Winnipeg got one back in the top of the eighth inning when Sosa drove in his second run of the contest with a single to left field past a diving Weiss that plated left fielder Evan Alexander.

The Goldeyes rallied in the ninth, scoring twice with two out when designated hitter Tanner O'Tremba lined a single to left that drove in Robson and Murphy and made in 6-5 Cleburne. The game, however, ended with the tying run at second base.

Right-hander Jesse Galindo started for Winnipeg. He went five innings and allowed one run on three hits. Tasker Strobel (L, 0-1), Alex Palmer, Derrick Cherry, and Trevor Brigden saw action out of the bullpen.

The Railroaders used six pitchers and issued ten bases on balls. Trey Dillard (W, 1-0) entered in the fifth inning and worked an inning and two-thirds without giving up a hit. Jaime Arias (S, 1) pitched to two batters in the ninth, surrendering O'Tremba's single but then retiring first baseman Jake Guenther to end the ballgame.

The Goldeyes now travel north to Kansas City, Kansas where they will take on the Monarchs in a three-game set beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m CDT. Trevor Curl will have all the action on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Goldeyes jersey compliments of Manitoba Blue Cross and Imperial Parking.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







