Opening Homestand Preview

May 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Tuesday, May 13

6:45 pm vs Cleburne Railroaders

Home Opener - Join us back at the Steel yard as we kick off a summer of fun and the best baseball this side of the Toll Road!

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Presented by Northwest Orthopedic and Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals

Taco Tuesday - $3 beef tacos & $5 margaritas

CHN Tuesday - Stop by Northwest Indiana Community HealthNet Health Centers to pick up a complimentary ticket voucher for any Tuesday home game!

Gary Community Night

Wednesday, May 14

11:00 am vs Cleburne Railroaders

School Day Game - Presented by Caresource

Drawstring Backpack Giveaway - The first 1,500 kids through the gate will receive a drawstring backpack courtesy of Caresource!

NorthShore Health Wednesday - Stop by Northwest Indiana NorthShore Health Centers to pick up a complimentary ticket voucher for any Wednesday home game!

Thursday, May 15

11:00 am vs Cleburne Railroaders

School Day Game - Presented by Alliance Steel

Drawstring Backpack Giveaway - The first 1,500 kids through the gate will receive a drawstring backpack courtesy of Alliance Steel!

Gordon Food Service Thursday - Stop by Northwest Indiana Gordon Food Service stores to pick up a complimentary ticket voucher any Thursday game!

Friday, May 16

6:45 pm vs Cleburne Railroaders

Game Show Night - We are playing your favorite game show games between inning all night long!

Munster/Dyer/St. John Community Night

Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, May 18

4:00 pm vs Cleburne Railroaders

Team Photo Giveaway - The first 1,00 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Team Photo thanks to Franklin Pest Solutions!

Saturday Steal Deal - Reserved ticket, Chick-fil-A coupon & RailCats cap for $15

Signature Saturday - Pre-game autographs on the concourse.

Signature Drink - $5 Signature cocktails

Valparaiso Community Night

Sunday, May 19

2:00pm vs Cleburne Railroaders

AmeriCan Beer Fest - Presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon! Join us as we have specials on all your favorite throwback beers including PBR!

Time Family Sundays - Present the Times Family Sunday ad (digital or print) at the box office for up to (6) tickets for $25!

Lake Station/Hobart Community Night

Pre-Game Catch

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Stick around after the game for your chance to take a lap around the bases!







