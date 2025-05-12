Opening Homestand Preview
May 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
Tuesday, May 13
6:45 pm vs Cleburne Railroaders
Home Opener - Join us back at the Steel yard as we kick off a summer of fun and the best baseball this side of the Toll Road!
Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Presented by Northwest Orthopedic and Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals
Taco Tuesday - $3 beef tacos & $5 margaritas
CHN Tuesday - Stop by Northwest Indiana Community HealthNet Health Centers to pick up a complimentary ticket voucher for any Tuesday home game!
Gary Community Night
Wednesday, May 14
11:00 am vs Cleburne Railroaders
School Day Game - Presented by Caresource
Drawstring Backpack Giveaway - The first 1,500 kids through the gate will receive a drawstring backpack courtesy of Caresource!
NorthShore Health Wednesday - Stop by Northwest Indiana NorthShore Health Centers to pick up a complimentary ticket voucher for any Wednesday home game!
Thursday, May 15
11:00 am vs Cleburne Railroaders
School Day Game - Presented by Alliance Steel
Drawstring Backpack Giveaway - The first 1,500 kids through the gate will receive a drawstring backpack courtesy of Alliance Steel!
Gordon Food Service Thursday - Stop by Northwest Indiana Gordon Food Service stores to pick up a complimentary ticket voucher any Thursday game!
Friday, May 16
6:45 pm vs Cleburne Railroaders
Game Show Night - We are playing your favorite game show games between inning all night long!
Munster/Dyer/St. John Community Night
Post-Game Fireworks
Saturday, May 18
4:00 pm vs Cleburne Railroaders
Team Photo Giveaway - The first 1,00 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Team Photo thanks to Franklin Pest Solutions!
Saturday Steal Deal - Reserved ticket, Chick-fil-A coupon & RailCats cap for $15
Signature Saturday - Pre-game autographs on the concourse.
Signature Drink - $5 Signature cocktails
Valparaiso Community Night
Sunday, May 19
2:00pm vs Cleburne Railroaders
AmeriCan Beer Fest - Presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon! Join us as we have specials on all your favorite throwback beers including PBR!
Time Family Sundays - Present the Times Family Sunday ad (digital or print) at the box office for up to (6) tickets for $25!
Lake Station/Hobart Community Night
Pre-Game Catch
Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Stick around after the game for your chance to take a lap around the bases!
