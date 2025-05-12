Dogs Scuffling Early, DockHounds Smack Their Way to 2-0 Series Lead.

May 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

The Dogs bats stayed quiet, and everything seemingly went right for the DockHounds in game 2 of the season, as Lake Country completed a 10-1 win over the Dogs at Impact Field on Saturday night. Dogs pitching gave up runs in 4 consecutive innings, including a six spot in the seventh inning, as they fall to 0-2 on the young season.

The big storyline was the pitching matchup of former big leaguers. Jeff Lindgren, the 2023 Miami Marlin, went 5 innings allowing 3 earned runs, but he was outshone by his former San Diego Padre counterpart, Jacob Nix, who threw six scoreless innings, keeping the Dogs bats quiet.

Things continue to go the DockHounds way in this series, as multiple broken bat singles, 2-out RBI hits, and stolen bases led to a sixth run seventh inning, which included doubles from Brian Rey and Joe Gray, both of whom reached base three times in the game. All 9 hitters in the DockHounds lineup reached base at least one time, as the top two hitters in the lineup got a chance to hit six times in the game.

The Dogs are back for Mother's Day action tomorrow to close the series against the DockHounds, as they play game two three of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 3:00pm.

Brock Bell, playing on the same team as his brother Brantley for the first time ever, is slated to get the start for the Dogs, and former Chicago Cub and New York Met Robert Gsellmen will toe the rubber for Lake Country. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.







