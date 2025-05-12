Marman Named Pitcher of the Week

May 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Kyle Marman

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Kyle Marman(Sioux City Explorers)

ROSEMONT, IL - On Monday, the American Association named Sioux City Explorers right-hander Kyle Marman the C arbliss pitcher of the week for the first week of the 2025 season. Marman earned the honor after his outstanding opening night start Thursday May 8 against the Kane County Cougars.

The former 13th rounder by the Cleveland Indians in 2018 tossed seven innings of one-run ball against the Cougars. He finished the night with 11 strikeouts, his most since his junior year of college at Florida Atlantic University.

In just his third start as a professional baseball player in 139 pro appearances, the 28-year-old right-hander shut down the Cougars offense and the only run he had on his ledger was an inherited runner that the bullpen allowed to cross the plate. Marman racked up 19 saves last year in 41 relief appearances and seamlessly transitioned from the bullpen to the rotation.

Marman's next start will be this Wednesday night in Rosemont, Il against the Chicago Dogs.

The Explorers begin a 4-game series tonight at 6:30 p.m., staying on the road facing the Chicago Dogs. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on radio on KSCJ and can be seen on video stream at aabaseball.tv. Following the road trip, the club will come home to celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.