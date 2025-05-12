Dogs Get Win #1 on Mother's Day

May 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

The Dogs bats got their first win of the season as they avoided the sweep on Sunday afternoon at Impact Field, defeating the DockHounds 6-3. The Dogs got double digit hits for the first time all season in the win, with ten.

Dogs pitching had a fantastic game, holding Lake Country to just 6 hits, one of which went for extra bases (a Nick Northcut double). Brock Bell pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 earned runs, while Brady Miller followed up with 3 innings of 1 run ball. J.C. Keys pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, while Jacob DeLabio earned his first professional save, stranding two runners in the 9th.

The Dogs scored first for the first time in the series as well, as Alex McGarry singled home a run in the bottom of the first. While the DockHounds did eventually take a lead in the third inning, it would quickly be erased by a Clint Coulter double in the fifth. Once the Dogs took a 4-3 lead, they never looked back. The bullpen closed things down, and the offense continued to threaten to score for the remainder of the game.

The Dogs are back in action tomorrow for a rare Monday evening game, beginning a four game set at home against the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch at Impact Field is scheduled for 3:00pm.

A familiar Dogs face in John Baker will be making his first start of the season, as the Dogs look to get back to .500 with a win. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.







