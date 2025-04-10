Chicago Dogs 2025 Tickets on Sale Today and Promotional Calendar Announced

Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs, Chicago's premier independent baseball team, today unveiled the full promotional schedule for the eighth season, beginning with a special Opening Day on Friday, May 9. The Chicago Dogs will play 50 home games at the state-of-the-art Impact Field in Rosemont, located at 9850 Balmoral Avenue, with 16 fireworks displays, 16 special giveaways and 12 theme nights including Elvis Night, Star Wars Night and three editions of the popular Bark at the Ballpark.

The Chicago Dogs will launch an epic summer on Opening Night with every fan in attendance receiving a commemorative team jersey. The players will debut the new uniforms and acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the national anthem on this very special Opening Night.

The Chicago Dogs' 2025 promotional schedule and ticketing information can be found below. For full details and more information, please visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing:

Bleachers: $10

Outfield Reserve: $13

Infield Box: $17

Wintrust Home Plate Box: $25

Premium seating options are also available at Impact Field's Luxury Suites and Rivers Stadium Club. The Rivers Stadium Club includes access to an all-inclusive premium buffet provided by Levy Restaurants as well as beer, wine and soda. Season packages and group tickets can be purchased by calling 847-636-5450 or by visiting the website.

Daily Specials:

Season-long daily specials for 2025 Chicago Dogs home games include:

Wiener Wednesdays: $1 hot dogs. The team will play as the Chicago Wieners every Wednesday.

Thirsty Thursdays: $2 can beer presented by Miller Lite and post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust

Happy Hour Fridays: Food and drink specials with giveaways and live music.

Theme Night Saturdays: Celebrate Elvis, Star Wars, St. Pats Day, Bark at the Ballpark and many more. Post-game fireworks every Saturday, presented by Wintrust.

Family Sundays: $3 bottomless popcorn; $3 bottomless fountain drinks; pre-game catch on the field and autographs.

Friends and Family Packs: Four tickets, four hats and a $20 gift certificate to Caddyshack, starting at just $52.

Celebratory Themed Games:

Opening Night: May 10; Celebrate with food and beer specials on the Midway and enjoy post-game fireworks. First 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a beverage bat.

Mother's Day: May 11; Celebrate Mom with pre-game catch on the field and player autographs. Enjoy $3 bottomless popcorn and $3 bottomless fountain drinks. All moms will receive a Chicago Dogs hat, hot dog and mimosa.

Bark at the Ballpark - Dogs Tennis Ball Giveaway: May 15; Pups are welcome to the game for a "paw-some" night at Impact Field. First 1,000 dogs to receive a red tennis ball.

Halloween: May 24; Trick-or-treat at Impact Field dressed in your favorite Halloween costume. Friends and Family Packs presented by Caddyshack. Post-game fireworks.

Military Appreciation: May 27

Blues Brothers Night - Sunglasses Giveaway: June 14 - Celebrate the iconic Blue's Brothers and enjoy post-game fireworks. First 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a pair of Chicago Dogs sunglasses.

Father's Day - Dad's Baseball Giveaway: June 15; Celebrate Dad with pre-game catch on the field and pre-game player autographs. Enjoy $3 bottomless popcorn and $3 bottomless fountain drinks. All dads in attendance will receive a Chicago Dogs baseball.

Heroes and Villains Night and Fireworks: June 21; Come dressed as your favorite hero or villain and enjoy post-game fireworks.

LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW OF THE YEAR!: July 4; Happy hour from 5pm-6pm with live music and drink specials. First 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Chicago Wieners 5' x 3' flag. Post-game run the bases.

Elvis Night: July 5; a tribute to the King of Rock-N-Roll. Pre-game performance 4:45pm-5:30pm. Costumes encouraged. Post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust.

Bark at the Ballpark - Dog Bandana Giveaway: July 8; Pups are welcome to the game for a "paw-some" night at Impact Field. First 1,000 dogs to receive a Chicago Dogs bandana.

Hawaiian Luau: July 19; A luau with the Dogs. Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts welcome! Post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust.

Squeeze's Birthday and Gold Glove Charity: Aug. 2; celebrate Squeeze's Birthday and enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust. Dogs to play in special jerseys that will be auctioned off benefiting pediatric cancer.

Star Wars Night: Aug. 16; Come dressed as your favorite character from Star Wars. Post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust.

Bark at the Ballpark: Aug. 19; Bring your favorite pup to the game for a "paw-some" night at Impact Field.

St. Pat's Day and Hat Giveaway: Aug. 23; Come dressed in your favorite St. Patrick's Day outfit as we celebrate almost half-way to St. Patrick's Day. First 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a Chicago Dogs St. Pat's Day hat. Post-game fireworks presented by Wintrust.

Fan Appreciation Day: Aug. 24; On this day we celebrate our Dogs family! Enjoy $3 bottomless popcorn and $3 bottomless fountain drinks. Pre-game catch on the field and player autographs.

For the full promotional calendar and premium giveaways or for more information, please visit TheChicagoDogs.com. Follow the team on social media at @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.

