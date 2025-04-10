More Canadian Content: Goldeyes Trade for Slugging First Baseman Warkentin

April 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









First baseman Matthew Warkentin with the Joliet Slammers

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Adam Jomant/Joliet Slammers) First baseman Matthew Warkentin with the Joliet Slammers(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Adam Jomant/Joliet Slammers)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced acquisition and signing Thursday of Canadian first baseman Matthew Warkentin.

Warkentin (pronounced WAR-ken-tinn) was obtained from the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 28-year-old is a native of Windsor, Ontario and becomes the becomes the sixth Canadian on the Goldeyes' roster, joining right-handed pitchers Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta), Trevor Brigden (North York, Ontario), Tylor Jans (St. Albert, Alberta), Landon Leach (Toronto, Ontario) and Will Sierra (Montréal, Québec).

Warkentin spent the last two campaigns with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League, where he belted a combined 51 home runs and led the circuit with 83 runs batted in in 2024 en route to being named the league's All-Star first baseman. The right-handed batter also posted a .299 batting average last season.

Signed as a free agent by the Chicago Cubs out of Xavier University (Cincinnati, Ohio), Warkentin spent two seasons in their system, reaching the Class-A Advanced level in 2021 with the South Bend Cubs of what was then known as the High-A Central league.

"The is a huge late pickup for us and was one of those situations where things sort of fell into place by the luck of the draw," said manager Logan Watkins. "Also, this is another reason why the reputation of the Goldeyes organization is crucial to acquiring good players. Matthew was persistent about wanting to play for us after he was released from his team in Mexico this spring. It made my job a lot easier when there wasn't much need to pursue and sell this opportunity but instead had a player who was excited to come here and be a part of it. He will bring a ton of power to the lineup and really strengthen what is already a strong group of position players."

Winnipeg now has 26 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Trevor Brigden

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

IF Ray-Patrick Didder

RHP Juan Echevarría

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Landon Leach

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Marcel Rentería

LHP Brady Rose

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

IF Matthew Warkentin

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will begin the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.