Kansas City Monarchs Announce Partnership with Pepsi-Cola

April 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - PEPSI-COLA ® products are coming to Kansas City Monarchs games in 2025.

The four-time league champions and PEPSI ® have formed a new partnership making Pepsi the Monarchs' exclusive soft drink supplier.

PEPSI ®, DIET PEPSI ®, PEPSI ® ZERO SUGAR, STARRY ®, GATORADE® and other beverages will be available for all Monarchs fans at Legends Field concession stands this coming season.

"We're incredibly excited to combine two dynamic brands that enhance the fan experience," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said.

"This partnership will go far beyond the concession stand, with tasting events and new fan-friendly enhancements to showcase Pepsi-Cola ® products. The team at Pepsi is already incredibly engaged and we're looking forward to a fruitful partnership."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Monarchs, a team with a rich history of success and a passionate fan base. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to bring the iconic products of Pepsi to the Monarchs' games and enhance the fan experience at Legends Field. We're committed to working closely with the Monarchs to deliver unforgettable moments for both fans and players alike, from the stands to the dugout," said Jennifer Belau, Foodservice Sales Director at PepsiCo.

The new partnership will provide Gatorade coolers to Monarchs players in the Legends Field dugout, perfect for practices, games, and walk-off baths.

Pepsi will also receive stadium signage as part of the agreement.

Fans can grab a Pepsi- Cola beverage at the Monarchs' season opener on May 9, 2025 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913- 328-5618.

