Dogs Take Game 3, 10-4

September 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Chase Harris and Gus Sosa each had two hits, and three RBI and Zach Davidson gave the Dogs five innings of two run ball as Chicago won their third straight over the Gary Southshore Railroaders, 10-4.

The Dogs scored a run in the first on a Gary error and increased their lead to 2-0 on a Nick Novak sacrifice fly. In the third, Sosa hit a two run double and built the lead to 5-0. Gary picked up solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings, cutting the lead to 5-2. Harris with a two-run triple in the fifth, the third triple of the day for Chicago, extended the gap to 8-2, and the Dogs would cruise to the victory.

Davidson allowed just three hits and two walks while picking up a career high eight strikeouts, improving his record to 3-1.

Jacob Teter, chasing the first American Association Triple Crown in league history, went 1-2, raising his average to .348. Teter currently ranks first in batting average and RBI with ninety-three, and sits one homerun behind Ryan Hernandez of Lake Country, with twenty-eight.

The Dogs finish their regular season at 1pm in the Steelyard. Chad Pike (0-1 4.50) gets the nod, making his first professional start. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

