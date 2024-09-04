DockHounds Playoff Bound for the First Time in Franchise History

For the first time in franchise history, the Lake Country DockHounds are headed to the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Despite experiencing a rough patch during the season, the DockHounds managed to regroup and salvage their campaign. Last year, Lake Country seemed destined for its first playoff spot but faltered in the final stretch. With a steady record of eight games above .500, the DockHounds ended the season on a 6-14 losing stretch, missing the playoffs due to a tie-breaker. This season, however, the DockHounds refused to have that pattern recur.

"Last year, we didn't play well down the stretch, and it left a sour taste in our mouths," Lake Country second baseman Blake Tiberi said on August 10. "This year, the group is a little older, so that extra bit of experience is going to help us down the stretch."

The end of the 2024 season brought a different outcome compared to 2023. The DockHounds finished the season with an impressive 15-5 stretch to secure their playoff spot.

"We got hot at the right time," DockHounds outfielder Ray Zuberer III said. "We knew it was coming all season long. We've always had the talent; it was just a matter of when things would roll our way."

Midway through the year, Lake Country seemed to be playing uninspired baseball. After the All-Star break in July, the DockHounds returned with a new roster outlook. The team made bold moves by transitioning from veterans Justin Connell, Duncan Snyder, and Thomas Jones to rookies fresh out of college.

"Bringing in the new guys definitely changed the energy and fire," shortstop Demetrius Sims said. "They are hungry, and for our dugout, which is already driven by character, they've been great additions to the team and brought a different dynamic to the lineup."

Rookies like Luke Napleton, Samuel Benjamin, and JT Benson proved to be key offensive contributors down the stretch. Meanwhile, pitchers JT Moeller, Luke Hansel, and Blake Kunz played crucial roles in Lake Country's continued success.

"The curiosity of the young guys has really provided the spark we needed," DockHounds pitching coach Paul Wagner said. "They came in with fresh perspectives and quickly learned how the game is played."

"When you have major league talent and experience on the roster, the younger players are going to listen and ask more questions. That's a testament to both them and the older players for sharing their knowledge and guiding the team throughout this season-long journey."

As Lake Country's roster dynamic evolved throughout the season, their success has stemmed from an unselfish approach. The offense's motto has been to "pass the bat," while the pitching staff's mindset has been to "do one better." With iron sharpening iron, the DockHounds are poised for a strong postseason run.

