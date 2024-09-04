Brown Silences Goldeyes, Birds Win Playoff Opener

September 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries earned the franchise's first postseason victory in four years Wednesday night, blanking Winnipeg 5-0 at the Bird Cage.

The Birds scored twice in the opening inning; a bases loaded walk drawn by Josh Rehwaldt and a Mike Hart sacrifice fly.

Drew Mount was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to give Sioux Falls a 3-0 lead before adding two more runs in the fifth. Jabari Henry doubled and scored on a single from Hart. Scott Combs then drove in Hart with a base hit.

That would be more than enough support for Tanner Brown as the left-hander tossed seven shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out nine. Brady Stover and Charlie Hasty each tossed a scoreless inning of relief as the Canaries finished the game with 12 strikeouts as a staff.

The best-of-three series now shifts to Winnipeg for a 7:00 contest on Friday.

