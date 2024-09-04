Railroaders Take Game 1 in Chicago

Rosemont, Ill - The Cleburne Railroaders open up the 2024 postseason with a win on the road as they handled the Chicago Dogs in game one of the divisional series 6-3 on Wednesday night at Impact Field.

Eight of the nine runs scored came in the third inning as the Railroaders got on the board after a throwing error from 2B Brantley Bell to the plate scored two runs. RF Korey Holland followed with two more after a double, one of two on the night, and 3B Bret Boswell capped off the 5-run frame with an RBI-single.

The Dogs responded soon after when Bell made up for his mistake with a 2-run blast to left field. SS Derek Maiben drove in one later in the inning with a single to cut the deficit to two.

The only other run scored came in the top of the ninth when SS Shed Long hit a solo home run off Chicago closer, LHP Joey Marciano, leaving Impact Field with not much hope left.

Outside of that third inning, starting RHP Johnathon Tripp was excellent for Cleburne. In five innings of work, Tripp allowed those three runs off six hits and struck out two. The bullpen continued the great work for Cleburne as RHPs Kristian Scott and Chris Muller each went one inning and only gave up two hits combined.

RHP Dylan Bice finished the job with a two-inning save, his sixth of the season, striking out four out of the six batters he faced. A key matchup going into the series was Cleburne's pitching against the American Association's Player of the Year, 1B Jacob Teter. In game one, Teter went 0-for-5 and struck out twice.

The Railroaders will try to close out the best-of-3 series on Friday night as they return to La Moderna Field for game two against the Dogs. Gates open at six with first pitch set for 7:06 p.m.

