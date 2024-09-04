Cougars Cruise Over Dockhounds In Game One

September 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







Oconomowoc, WI. - In a complete team effort, the Kane County Cougars cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds on Wednesday night at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Cougars' (1-0) Starter Greg Mahle (1-0) turned in a strong outing, as the left-hander limited Lake Country (0-1) to just one run on seven hits. Mahle also collected five strikeouts against just one walk to earn the victory.

After both teams were held scoreless through the two innings, the Cougars jumped to the lead in the third. Facing Lake Country starter Brett Conine (0-1), Galli Cribbs Jr. led off the frame by reaching third on a throwing error. Trendon Craig then singled back through the middle to score Cribbs Jr. and make it 1-0. Following Craig's hit, Armond Upshaw poked a single to put runners at the corners. Cornelius Randolph then grounded into a fielder's choice to score Craig and push the lead to two runs.

One inning later, the Cougars struck via the long ball. With one out in the top of the fourth, Claudio Finol belted a solo homer over the left -center field wall to make it 3-0.

Lake Country scored its lone run of the night in the bottom of the fourth. Curtis Terry and Josh Altmann smacked back-to-back doubles off Mahle to get the DockHounds on the board.

After Lake Country scored, the Cougars struck back in a big way in the top of the fifth. Craig led off the inning with another single. Two batters later, Todd Lott worked a walk to put two runners aboard. Then, Josh Allen crushed a 3-2 pitch over the center field wall for a three-run homer that made it a 6-1 Cougars lead.

In relief of Mahle, the Cougars bullpen was outstanding. CJ Carter, Vin Timpanelli, and Tyler Beardsley combined to hold Lake Country to just one hit over the final 3.2 innings of the ballgame. Carter finished the night with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work. In the eighth, Timpanelli worked a perfect frame. Tyler Beardsley then worked a perfect ninth to close out the ballgame.

The Cougars continue the best-of-three first-round playoff series with DockHounds on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Playoff tickets are available for $5 with free parking included at the ballpark. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

