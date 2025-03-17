A Message from Our Chairman, CEO, President and Owner, Dr. Bob Froehlich

March 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Dear Cougars Nation,

Later today, an official public announcement will be made regarding the sale of the Kane County Cougars. However, I wanted you to hear it from me first- along with what this sale means for the future of Minor League Baseball in Kane County.

First and foremost, to our fans and sponsors- thank you! Your unwavering support has been the foundation of this franchise. A special thank you to our players and field staff, led by our iconic manager, George Tsamis. Our team was always engaging and interacting with fans while displaying a quality and exciting product on the field. This dedication culminated with our 2024 Championship run where we swept our way undefeated through the playoffs. That was a ride none of us will forget!

I also want to express my deepest gratitude to our full-time front office staff and our energetic and engaging part-time and seasonal staffs all under the direction of our long time General Manager and friend, Curtis Haug. It has been a privilege and honor for my wife, Cheryl and I to have owned the Kane County Cougars for the past 10 plus years and we could not have done it without the incredible support, care, and dedication of this Cougars community over the years. Your dedication, energy, and passion have been instrumental in our success.

Of all the highs and lows throughout our ownership, I believe our greatest accomplishment is ensuring the long-term future of Minor League Baseball in Kane County by selling the franchise to REV Entertainment. First and foremost, they are baseball people. REV Entertainment understands what it takes to successfully operate minor league franchises. Second, they are industry-leading entertainment professionals. REV Entertainment manages events at Globe Life Field (home of the Texas Rangers), Choctaw Stadium (former home of the Rangers), and other premier venues across the country, producing world-class events across sports and entertainment. Finally, they are good, genuine people. Their word is their bond, and I am confident they will be tremendous stewards of this franchise and this community. This sale ensures that Minor League Baseball remains in Kane County for generations to come.

I have always believed that no individual or group truly "owns" a minor league baseball team. A team belongs to its community- it is a shared asset, not a personal one. At best, owners are temporary caretakers, entrusted with protecting and enhancing that community treasure. Our goal has always been to leave the Cougars better than we found them, and I am proud to say that this franchise is stronger today than it was a decade ago.

The Kane County Cougars' rich history dates back to 1888 in Decatur, Illinois, and its future has never been brighter than it is today. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing us to be part of this incredible journey. GO COUGS!

Sincerely,

Dr. Bob Froehlich

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, & Owner

