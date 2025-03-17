REV Entertainment Announces Purchase of the Kane County Cougars

March 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - REV Entertainment today announced its purchase of the Kane County Cougars, marking an exciting new chapter in the franchise's storied history. The American Association of Professional Baseball approved the new ownership team last week following approval by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

"We are honored to become the new stewards of the Kane County Cougars and look forward to continuing the team's legacy in this incredible community," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "Our vision is to build upon the Cougars' rich tradition of fun family entertainment by enhancing the experience for their loyal fans and partners while ensuring the long-term success of professional baseball in Kane County."

The Kane County Cougars franchise history dates to 1888, and the club has been a staple of the Chicago-area baseball scene for over three decades since relocating to Kane County in 1991. The Cougars are a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball. The team plays at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois. Kane County was a Single-A affiliate of six different MLB franchises as a member of the Midwest League from 1991 until 2020, before joining the American Association in 2021.

"The Cougars are more than just a baseball team- they are a community treasure," said Dr. Bob Froehlich, former owner of the Kane County Cougars. "It has been a privilege and honor for my wife, Cheryl, and I to have owned the Kane County Cougars for the past 10 plus years and we are incredibly grateful to the Cougars community for their support and dedication over the years. REV Entertainment brings a wealth of experience in both baseball and live events, and I have no doubt they will take the Cougars to even greater heights."

The Cougars are the defending champions of the American Association, winning the 2024 Miles Wolff Cup under manager George Tsamis. The team has perennially been the league leader in attendance since joining the American Association. Kane County will open the 2025 season on Thursday, May 8 against the Sioux City Explorers.

REV Entertainment's acquisition ensures that the team remains a pillar of the community while opening the door for new growth and expanded opportunities. The Kane County Cougars become the second American Association franchise under the Sports Management division of REV Entertainment, as the organization has been the managing partner of the Cleburne Railroaders since June 2023.

An announcement event will be held on Wednesday, April 2 at Northwestern Medicine Field to formally introduce REV Entertainment as the new owners of the Kane County Cougars. Additional details will be announced soon.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"The American Association extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Bob Froehlich for his unwavering dedication and leadership over the past decade. His commitment to the Kane County Cougars and the surrounding community has left an indelible mark on the franchise and the league as a whole. As we turn the page to this exciting new chapter, we are thrilled to welcome REV Entertainment as the Cougars' new ownership group. REV's proven track record in baseball and live events positions them perfectly to build upon the Cougars' rich tradition and ensure continued success for years to come."

- Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of American Association of Professional Baseball

"The Kane County Cougars are grateful to Dr. Bob and Cheryl for their years of dedication to the organization, the fans and community. This is an exciting transition for the Cougars and we are thrilled for this new chapter with REV Entertainment."

- Curtis Haug, Kane County Cougars Vice President & General Manager

"The City of Geneva welcomes the Cougars' new owners, REV Entertainment, and their voice, vision and values as they strive to elevate the experience, excitement and engagement at Northwestern Medicine Field. We embrace REV Entertainment's investment in our home team, the sport we appreciate and the spirit that has been developed, shared and celebrated for more than three decades. On May 8, 2025, I look forward to joining the players, fans and REV Entertainment in shouting with joy, 'Play Ball' at Northwestern Medicine Field."

- Kevin Burns, Mayor of Geneva, Illinois

"As owners of the stadium, we've met with leadership from REV Entertainment and we're very excited with this transition. With all of REV's experience, we know this will be a terrific partnership for the Forest Preserve District of Kane County and our community. We also appreciate all of Dr. Bob Froehlich's tireless efforts in support of minor league baseball in Kane County. We wish him well and are looking forward to another winning season of Kane County Cougars baseball."

- Bill Lenert, President of Forest Preserve District of Kane County

"The Kane County Cougars provide a place where families make cherished memories, children experience the thrill of baseball under stadium lights, and friends can come together for a simple, unforgettable night out. Like our historic downtowns, vast farmlands, and the flowing Fox River, Cougars baseball is part of Kane County's heritage. I want to sincerely thank Dr. Froehlich and his family for their dedication. As we welcome the new ownership, I look forward to working together to ensure this beloved franchise continues to thrive right here in our own backyard. Here's to many more summers of celebrating America's favorite pastime."

- Corinne M. Pierog, Kane County Board Chairman

