Cougars Win Wild BCL Opener

April 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

MEXICO CITY - The opening game of the Baseball Champions League Americas 2025 proved to be a wild one, as the Kane County Cougars rallied to defeat the Santia Maria Pirates 16-14 on Tuesday afternoon at Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City.

Today's game was the opening contest in Group B of the international tournament. The Cougars (1-0) earned a spot in the field by winning the 2024 American Association of Professional Baseball Championship and took on the Santa Maria Pirates (0-1), champions of the Curacao National Championship AA League.

In a game that featured massive swings of momentum, the Cougars trailed Santa Maria 13-11 entering the top of the ninth. Facing Pirates reliever Edgar Ernesto Garcia Melendez (0-1), Todd Lott led off the frame with a single. After a Ross Adolph fly out, Josh Allen kept the rally going with a single to center field to put runners at first and second. Following Allen's single, Nick Dalesandro delivered a clutch, opposite field double to score both runners and tie the game at 13.

Two batters later, Armond Upshaw helped give the Cougars the lead with a single through the left side. Dalesandro was tripped up on his way to the plate, but a throwing error allowed him to score the go ahead run. Later in the inning, a Brantley Bell single scored Upshaw to make it 15-13. The Cougars added another run on a throwing error by Santa Maria reliever Caedon Lagguth to take a 16-13 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cougars reliever Tyler Beardsley remained on the mound after tossing a scoreless eighth. Though he surrendered a solo homer to Jiandido Tromp, Beardsley picked up a pair of strikeouts and induced a groundout from Juremi Profar to preserve a 16-14 victory for Kane County.

Earlier in the afternoon, The Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the top of the third inning against Santa Maria starter Scott Prins. With one out in the frame, Galli Cribbs Jr. worked a walk to start the rally. Following the walk, Armond Upshaw laced a double down the left field to score Cribbs Jr. and put the Cougars in front 1-0. Two batters later, Dayson Croes crushed a two-run homer to left-center field that made it a 3-0 lead. Croes ended up being the star of the day, finishing 6-for-6 with four RBI.

One inning later, the Cougars added to the lead. To start the frame, Todd Lott was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Josh Allen belted a two-run homer into the Cougars bullpen in left field to push the lead to five runs.

Santa Maria quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth. Facing Cougars' reliever Connor Curlis, Juremi Profar smacked a two-run homer to left field to make it 5-2. The Pirates weren't done there, as the team from Curacao put up nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The frame saw 12 straight hitters reach base, and was highlighted by a three-run double by Profar. Following the big fifth, Santa Maria held an 11-5 lead.

The Cougars quickly cut into the Pirates lead in the top of the sixth. Adolph led off the inning with a single followed by an Allen walk. Dalesandro then doubled to right field to score Adolph and make it 11-6. Later in the frame, a Cribbs Jr. groundout and Upshaw single each plated a run to make it 11-8.

Both teams continued to trade punches in the late innings. Former big leaguer Andrelton Simmons belted a two-run homer off Cougars reliever Daniel Bies to give Santa Maria a 13-8 advantage in the bottom of the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, an Upshaw RBI single and two-run double from Croes pulled the Cougars back within two runs at 13-11, before the five-run ninth inning led the Cougars to victory. The two teams combined for 30 runs and 31 hits in a thrilling beginning to the tournament.

The Cougars continue group play in the BCL Americas on Thursday afternoon, when they take on the Leñadores de Las Tunas (Cuba). First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. CT with live coverage on Ryz Network, the Unbeaten Channel, Fubo Sports Network and AABaseball.TV. Following the BCL Americas, the Cougars will open American Association play on Thursday, May 8th at Northwestern Medicine Field.

