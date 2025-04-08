Monarchs Partner With Operation Breakthrough For Special Night At Legends Field

April 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and Operation Breakthrough are teaming up for a memorable night at the ballpark.

Operation Breakthrough Night on July 18 will feature a special ceremonial first pitch and recognition prior to the game. In addition, the organization will bring the 1969 Chevelle SS that students with MINDDRIVE and the Ignition lab worked to restore and convert into a high-performance electric vehicle.

Operation Breakthrough is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing, and educational environment for children in need while empowering their families through advocacy, emergency assistance, and education.

"The Kansas City Monarchs have a legacy of breaking barriers, and at Operation Breakthrough, we strive to do the same for the children in our community," Operation Breakthrough CEO Marry Esselman said. "Partnering for OB Night on July 18th is an exciting way to bring people together, highlight our mission, and cheer on the Kansas City Monarchs."

"We at the Monarchs are honored to partner with Operation Breakthrough for this special night," Monarchs team owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Supporting our community is one of our organization's core values, and we can't wait to celebrate OB's mission on July 18th."

The game will feature a Friday Fireworks display after the Monarchs' matchup with the Fargo- Moorhead RedHawks. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.