Ace Pitchers Garcia, Goudeau Re-Sign with Kansas City Monarchs

April 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Julian Garcia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two of the Kansas City Monarchs' best pitchers of recent history are returning to the club for 2025. Former major leaguer Ashton Goudeau and 2024 ace of staff Julian Garcia are returning to the four-time league champions.

The moves are a major boost to the club's starting rotation with just over a month to go before Opening Night on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Garcia produced one of the best pitching seasons in franchise history in 2024. Goudeau played a crucial role on the Monarchs' 2023 championship squad.

"We're so happy to have Ashton and Julian back with our ball club," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "They're such a big part of our organization and we can't wait to see them back in Kansas City."

A right-hander with serious life on his fastball, Garcia entered the record books in 2024 with an 0.99 WHIP, the best in club history, and a 2.54 ERA, second-best all-time among Monarchs or T-Bones pitchers (minimum 80 innings pitched).

After starting the year in the bullpen, Garcia emerged as a consistent force at the top of the rotation.

The former Phillies prospect carded eight straight quality starts from July 13 to August 21. He struck out at least seven batters in all but one of those outings.

"Julian Garcia was our ace last year," Calfapietra said. "We can't wait to see what he can do this season. We feel he has untapped potential. We think we have a major league player on our hands."

Goudeau, a former major leaguer with the Rockies and Reds, owns one of the most memorable pitching wins in the history of the club. The 6-6 righty threw eight scoreless innings with his team facing elimination in the 2023 league semifinals. The Monarchs would go on to win their fourth league championship.

Goudeau joined the Monarchs for the stretch run in 2023 and returned for the start of 2024 before moving to the Mexican League. Across eight career starts with the Monarchs (regular season and playoffs) he owns a 6-1 record and a 1.65 ERA.

"Ashton helped us tremendously during our 2023 championship run," Calfapietra said. "He's a tremendous talent with a major league pedigree and we're honored to have him back with our club for 2025."

The moves help establish Kansas City as contenders for the 2025 Miles Wolff Cup in the 12-team American Association.

