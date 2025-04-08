Baseball Champions League Games Featuring American Association Champion Kane County Cougars Will Stream Live on Fubo Sports

New York, NY & Mexico City, MX - The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) is proud to announce that the 2025 Baseball Champions League (BCL) Americas games featuring the Kane County Cougars will stream live on Fubo Sports in the United States. Fubo Sports is the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) network from FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform.

As the reigning Miles Wolff Cup champions, the Cougars will represent the AAPB in this prestigious international tournament, taking place April 8-13 at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City. This marks the second time the AAPB will participate in the BCL Americas, following the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' historic championship win in 2023.

Fubo Sports viewers will be able to follow Kane County's journey in real time as they compete against top professional major league champions from Cuba, Curaçao, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

"This partnership with Fubo Sports is a milestone moment for the American Association," said Commissioner Joshua Schaub.

"By showcasing international competition on a national platform, we're not only highlighting the extraordinary talent within our league- we're expanding the vision of what MLB Partner League baseball can be. Fubo's support of the Baseball Champions League represents a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and providing fans with access to world-class baseball."

Launched in 2019 and female-founded, Fubo Sports is the FAST network featuring thrilling live sports, topical shows and award-winning documentaries. Fubo Sports, owned and operated by live TV streaming platform Fubo, streams over 900 hours of live content each year.

Stream Fubo Sports for free on Amazon Prime Video, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, TCL Channels, TCL Live TV and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo's subscription packages that aggregate more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks.

The BCL Americas tournament is organized by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), bringing together league champions from across the Western Hemisphere in a celebration of competitive excellence and cross-cultural connection.

Kane County opens tournament play on April 8th against Pirates de Santa Maria (Curacao) followed by a match up against against Leñadores de Las Tunas (Cuba) on April 10. From there, pool winners will advance to the semifinals while other teams will square off to proceed through consolation play. The championship is set for April 13th. Fans can follow every pitch, every inning, and every moment on Fubo Sports.

