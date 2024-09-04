American Association 2024 All-Star Team Features 4 Railroaders
September 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
An exhilarating 2024 regular season has come to an end in the American Association and your Cleburne Railroaders lead the way with the most players named in the league's All-Star team announced today.
1B Carter Aldrete, OF Hill Alexander, C Jaxx Groshans, and SS Shed Long all earned team honors, recognizing their excellence for being the best in their position this season.
Alexander not only earned outfielder all-star, but was named Defensive Player of the Year alongside Fargo-Moorhead's Marcus Chiu. Hill the Thrill racked up 13 fielding assists, the most in the American Association.
The Railroaders finished the season with a league-best record of 60-40, topping the East Division. Cleburne's postseason begins Wednesday night with game one against the Chicago Dogs in a best-of-3 series at 6:30 p.m. on AABaseball.TV.
For information for tickets to game two at La Moderna Field this Friday, head over to Railroaderbaseball.com.
