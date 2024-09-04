Matulovich and Croes Chosen as Post-Season All-Stars

September 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Dayson Croes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Dayson Croes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes right-hander Joey Matulovich and infielder Dayson Croes were named to the American Association's post-season All-Star Team Wednesday.

Chosen as the All-Star starting pitcher, Matulovich (pronounced mah-TOO-loh-vitch) led the league with a 2.12 earned run average, 145 strikeouts and 123.1 innings pitched. He finished the season tied for second with 11 wins, going 11-3 with one complete game in 19 starts.

Joey Matulovich - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

The 27-year-old recorded the second-best ERA in club history, behind only Brian Beuning's 1.75 mark set in 2008. He was also just eight strikeouts shy of the franchise record of 153 established by Bobby Madritsch in 2002.

A native of Walnut Creek, California, Matulovich was recognized as the league's Pitcher of the Month for June, and garnered back-to-back Pitcher of the Week honours July 22 and 29. He won the award a third time June 10.

Selected as the All-Star utility player, Croes (pronounced KROOZ) split the season between second and third base. He was American Association Rookie Position Player of the Year in 2023, as well as the league's All-Star Third Baseman.

His .342 batting average was just seven points off the league-lead and his 128 hits ranked second. He finished the recently completed season with 22 doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 51 runs batted in.

Dayson Croes - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

The 24-year-old played 44 games at the hot corner, and 41 at second base, committing just seven errors in 93 games.

The Noord, Aruba native appeared in his second consecutive All-Star Game at Kansas City in July, going four-for-four with a double and an RBI.

Both will be in the lineup this evening when the Goldeyes open the West Division Series against the Canaries in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Lefty Tanner Brown (10-6, 3.33 ERA) will start for Sioux Falls.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes will host games two and three (if necessary) of the series Friday, September 6 (7:00 p.m.) and Saturday, September 7 (6:00 p.m.). Tickets for Friday's contest are on sale now at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office, or by visiting Goldeyes.com/Tickets.

