USA Silver Medalist to Throw First Pitch at La Moderna Field

September 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







A winning mentality is what's needed for the Railroaders to raise the Miles Wolff Cup this postseason and Friday's playoff game at La Moderna Field features an olympian who knows something about winning on the biggest stage.

2024 Olympic Silver Medalist for Team USA, Conner Prince, will throw out the first pitch for game two of the East Divisional Series between the Railroaders and the Chicago Dogs.

Prince, the Burleson native who attended Centennial High School, competed in Paris, France just under a month ago where he won the silver medal in Men's Skeet Shooting. At 24 years old, Prince competed for Team USA as a Senior at Tarleton State University.

To see Prince throw out the first pitch and the Railroaders further their historic season, head over to Railroaderbaseball.com for tickets.

