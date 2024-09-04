Alcantara and Chiu Take Home American Association Honors

September 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Two RedHawks received postseason honors from the American Association of Professional Baseball Wednesday.

Infielder Marcus Chiu was named Defensive Player of the Year alongside Cleburne's Hill Alexander, and outfielder Ismael Alcantara was named a postseason All-Star.

Since joining the RedHawks via trade in late June, Chiu has committed only four errors in 365 defensive chances. He and Cleburne's Alexander were named co-recipients of the award.

It's the second straight season a RedHawks player has taken home the award - shortstop Sam Dexter won it in 2023.

Alcantara has been the breakout player of the summer for Fargo-Moorhead, stealing 70 bases to shatter the team single-season record and hitting .306 on the season. He also cracked the winning hit and was named MVP of the AAPB All-Star Game in July.

Izzy is the first RedHawks player on the postseason All-Star team since Drew Ward and Leo Piña were named to the group in 2022.

The RedHawks begin a best-of-three West Division Series against the Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday night in Sioux City. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in Fargo.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information visit www.fmredhawks.com.

