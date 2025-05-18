Leitch's Homer Lifts Monarchs to Series Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A five-run ninth inning powered the Kansas City Monarchs to a 7-3 rubbergame victory over the Sioux City Explorers Sunday afternoon from Lewis and Clark Park.

Ryan Leitch broke a 2-2 deadlock with a two-run home run, kicking off a five-run ninth inning that sealed the win for Kansas City.

The Monarchs (7-2) take over the best record in the American Association with the victory.

Daniel Martinez spun five solid innings for the Monarchs, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The Monarchs took the early lead on a second-inning RBI single from Lázaro Armenteros in his first at-bat with the club. The former top prospect was activated before Sunday's game.

Sioux City's Torin Montgomery launched a two-run homer off Martinez to give the X's (6-4) the lead in the bottom half of the second.

The Monarchs tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Leitch.

The game stayed deadlocked at 2-2 until the ninth inning. Sioux City starter Joey Murray went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

Leitch's ninth-inning homer off Jeremy Goins made it 4-2 Kansas City. Robbie Glendinning knocked an RBI single for the Monarchs' fifth run, then induced a rundown and an errant throw that allowed Peyton Holt to score a sixth.

Jhailyn Ortiz drove Glendinning in with an RBI single for the Monarchs' final run. Abdiel Layer hit a solo homer for Sioux City in the bottom of the ninth, but the Monarchs' lead was too big to overcome.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs are off Monday before starting a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs Tuesday through Thursday from Haymarket Park. First pitch of Tuesday's game is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app

