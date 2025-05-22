Canaries Split Twinbill at Lake Country

May 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, WI - The Sioux Falls Canaries split a doubleheader at Lake Country on Thursday, suffering a 1-0 walkoff loss in eight innings before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory in game two.

Tanner Brown took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of the opener and the two teams held each other scoreless through regulation. The Canaries loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning but did not score and the DockHounds walked off the Birds for a second consecutive game with an RBI single in the bottom half.

The two teams went scoreless for two innings in the nightcap before Ernny Ordonez ripped a two-out double in the third and scored on an RBI single from Calvin Estrada. Estrada would later score on a fielding error in the top of the sixth and that would be more than enough run support for Thomas Dorminy. The left-hander tossed seven shutout innings, while scattering three hits, did not issue a walk and struck out five to move his record to 2-0 on the season.

The Canaries are now 6-6 overall and will open a four-game series at Milwaukee Friday at 6:35pm.







