Offense Comes Alive to Tame RailCats

May 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Through the first 11 games of the 2025 season, the Sioux City Explorers' (8-4) pitching staff was the biggest strength. That wasn't the case tonight as the offense picked up the slack to win the game 11-7, defeating the Gary SouthShore RailCats (2-9) and officially clinching a series victory.

Gary SouthShore picked up a run in the first as starter Austin Drury didn't have his best stuff. The Explorers immediately responded with a three-run blast from Luis Toribio in the bottom of the inning, his second round-tripper in as many days.

RailCats starter Andres Diaz (0-1) made his season debut, and it was rough to say the least. He didn't make it out of the third inning, as it turned into a bullpen game for both teams.

Gary SouthShore tied the game in the top of the second on RBI doubles from Baron Radcliff and Howard Rodríguez, but the X's battled back in the bottom of the inning, plating two and taking a 5-3 lead.

Drury fired scoreless innings in the third and fourth while the X's extended their lead to 8-3 in the same time frame.

A big inning materialized for Gary SouthShore at the top of the fifth when Jose Contreras knocked in two runs on a single, and Elvis Peralta drew a bases-loaded walk. The bases were still loaded with only one out, but reliever Roy Garcia (1-0) found a way out in his first appearance with Sioux City.

The X's offense continued to score runs, scoring once in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. The unit finished the day with 11 hits, and each player in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit for the first time this season.

The Explorers scored a season-high 11 runs while yielding a season-high seven runs.

The RailCats battled in the ninth, as Jeremy Goins (Save 2) walked two batters with only one out. However, he struck out the next two hitters to finish the game.

The X's will go for their first sweep of the season tomorrow night and have clinched a series victory in three of their first four opportunities.

