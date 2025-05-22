Saltdogs Fall to Monarchs

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs attempted to win their first series of the 2025 season, however the Kansas City Monarchs claimed a 3-1 victory over Lincoln in the rubber game of the three-game set, Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Win the loss, Lincoln was denied a second consecutive victory.

Kansas City (9-3) scored three runs off seven hits with no errors. Lincoln (3-9) plated one run with six hits and committed no errors.

Just like the night before, Kansas City's Alvaro Gonzalez started the game's scoring, by hitting a lead-off home run in the top of the third inning. Thursday's Gonzalez homer came off Lincon starter Nate Blain, to make it a 1-0 Monarchs lead.

Kansas City added a run in the top of the sixth. The Monarchs Robbie Glendinning led off the inning with a walk, against Saltdogs reliever Dylan Beck. Glendinning stole second and two batters later, Josh Bissonette singled, scoring Bissonettte, to make it a 2-0 Kansas City lead.

The Monarchs added one more run in the top of the ninth. Against Lincoln's Gaylon Viney, Robbie Glendinning led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Two batters later, Alvaro Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Glendinning, to make it a 3-0 Kansas City lead.

Lincoln tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Kansas City reliever Tyler McKay, Brody Fahr led off with a double. After a ground out by Yusniel Diaz advanced Fahr to third, Spencer Henson grounded to short, scoring Fahr, to make it 3-1. However, the rally ended when McKay struck out Lincoln's Neyfy Castillo to end the game.

Kansas City starter Jackson Goddard pitched 3.1 innings, before leaving with an apparent arm injury. Goddard scattered three hits and struck out two. Jeff Hakanson (1-0) earned the win in relief. He pitched 2.2 innings and gave up one hit, while striking out five. Jake Brentz pitched 1.0 inning and walked one. Blake Goldsberry pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Tyler McKay (2) earned the save. He pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run off two hits and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain (1-1) took the loss. He pitched 5.0 innings, gave up one run off four hits, struck out six and walked two. Dylan Beck pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run off two hits, struck out two and walked one. Jake Diekman pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit and struck out three. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run, struck out one and walked three.

Offensively for Kansas City, Jorge Bonifacio was 2-for-4. Alvaro Gonzalez was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI's. Josh Bissonette was 2-for-3 and drove in one run.

For Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-4. Spencer Henson was 0-for-4 and knocked in a run.

Kansas City will host the Lake Country Dockhounds in a three-game series, beginning Friday, in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Saltdogs will travel to Rosemont, Illinois and begin a series with the Chicago Dogs. Game one of the three-game series is Friday night at Impact Field. First pitch is 6:30 pm. RHP Johnny Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln, while Chicago will throw RHP John Baker (1-0, 7.00 ERA). The game will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, and online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Lincoln's next home game is Monday, May 27 th, when the Saltdogs begin a series with the Lake Country DockHounds. Monday's game is Mini & Military Monday: Fans 12 and under and all military personnel receive BOGO tickets! Plus, it's "Saltdogs Guaranteed Win Night" (if the Saltdogs don't win Monday's game, fans may exchange their ticket at the box office for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the Tuesday, 5/27 game). For tickets, merchandise, promotions and more, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

