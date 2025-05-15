Canaries Claim Series Rubber Game from Saltdogs

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - A pair of first inning home runs sparked the Sioux Falls Canaries to a 10-2 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs, Thursday, at Sioux Falls Stadium. With the loss, Lincoln dropped the first and final games of the three-game series.

Sioux Falls (3-3) scored 10 runs with 11 hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (1-5) had two runs off five hits and had no errors.

The Canaries got the offense going in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starter Karan Patel, Jabari Henry hit a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a solo home run, to put the Canaries ahead, 1-0. Two batters later, Josh Rehwaldt singled. Then, Hunter Clanin hit the first pitch from Patel over the wall in left, for a two-run home run, to make it a 3-0 Sioux Falls lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Canaries' Jordan Barth doubled, with one out. Then, Scott Combs drew a walk. Two batters later, Calvin Estrada hit a two-rbi double, bringing in Barth and Combs, to make it a 5-0 Sioux Falls lead.

Lincoln got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Rolando Espinosa hit an 0-2 pitch, from Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown, over the left field fence for a solo home run. Espinosa's first home run of the season made the score 5-1.

Sioux Falls expanded its lead in the bottom of the fifth. The first three batters, Peter Zimmerman, Josh Rehwaldt and Hunter Clanin, all drew a base on balls, and that ended the day for Saltdogs starter, Karan Patel. Dylan Beck came in from the bullpen. Two batters later, Jordan Barth hit a two-rbi double, scoring Zimmerman and Rehwaldt, to make it 7-1. The next batter, Scott Combs, hit a two-rbi single, bringing in Clanin and Barth, to make the score 9-1.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the top of the eighth. Facing Sioux Falls reliever Ryan Richardson, Kyle Battle led off with a double. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled, as well, scoring Battle, to make the score 9-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, The Canaries' Scott Combs recorded his third hit of the game when he led off the inning with a single against Lincoln reliever Jack Cone. Matt Ruiz followed with a single to put runners at first and second. After a fielder's choice put runners on the corners, Jabari Henry hit an RBI single, scoring Combs, to make it 10-2.

Christian Cosby pitched the ninth for the Canaries. He gave up a walk and single, but with runners at first and third with two outs, he struck out Kyle Battle, looking, to end the game.

Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown (1-1) pitched 6.0 innings, giving up one run off two hits, struck out six and walked one, to earn the win. Ryan Richardson pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one run off two hits and struck out two. Christian Cosby pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, struck out two and walked one.

For Lincoln, starter Karan Patel (0-2) took the loss. He pitched 4.0 innings, giving up eight runs off six hits, struck out seven and walked four. Dylan Beck pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run off two hits and struck out three. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two batters. Jack Cone worked 1.0 inning, gave up one run off three hits and struck out one.

Offensively for Sioux Falls, Calvin Estrada was 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI's. Jabari Henry was 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs batted in. Hunter Clanin was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run. Jordan Barth went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI's. Scott Combs went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista Jr. was 1-for-3 with an RBI double. Rolando Espinosa was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

Sioux Falls will open a three-game series hosting the Chicago Dogs, beginning Friday.

Lincoln will begin its home schedule by taking on the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a three-game series, beginning Friday night at Haymarket Park. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, and online at: www.kfornow.com. Live stream of the game will be at: www.aabaseball.tv.

It will be Fireworks & FREE T-Shirt Friday, sponsored by Abante Marketing and Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. Fans can receive replica t-shirts of their favorite Saltdogs players, which will be thrown into the crowd during the game. Also, after the contest there will be a fireworks extravaganza. For tickets, promotional information and much more, visit: www.saltdogs.com.







